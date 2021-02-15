United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 56,275 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:J traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,228. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

