Uniswap Price Tops $20.64 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $20.64 or 0.00042663 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.22 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,233,344 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.