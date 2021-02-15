Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.