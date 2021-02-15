Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $30.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

