Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

