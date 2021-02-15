UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.