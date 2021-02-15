UMB Bank N A MO Takes $264,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

