UMB Bank N A MO Takes $223,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

