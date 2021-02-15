UMB Bank N A MO Sells 14,975 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

