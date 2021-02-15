UMB Bank N A MO Has $527,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

