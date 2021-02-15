UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,527.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,442.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,683 shares of company stock valued at $70,710,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

