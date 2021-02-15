UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.86.

GLPG stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $274.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

