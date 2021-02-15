UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

DETNF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

