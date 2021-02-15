UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

DETNF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.