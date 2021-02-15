UBS Group Begins Coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

RDEIY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

