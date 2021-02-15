Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

NYSE UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

