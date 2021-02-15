Typerium Market Cap Hits $818,609.72 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $818,609.72 and $195.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Typerium Token Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

