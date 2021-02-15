Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.