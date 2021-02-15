Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

