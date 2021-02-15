TUI’s (TUIFY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TUIFY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

