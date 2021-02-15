Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

