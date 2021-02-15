Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 934,300 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the January 14th total of 443,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 227,117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.