Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2,695.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. Trupanion has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $945,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

