Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

CPSI opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $439.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,784.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,804 shares of company stock valued at $257,469. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.