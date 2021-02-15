Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $87,539.93 and $192.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00995028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.05199130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

