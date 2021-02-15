TRON Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. TRON has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001254 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001380 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

