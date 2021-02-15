TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TNET opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $432,455.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,608.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,403 shares of company stock worth $10,000,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

