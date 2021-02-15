Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Short Interest Update

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 14th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trident Acquisitions stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. Trident Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 0.07.

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $9,170,229.25. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Trident Acquisitions by 353.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,620,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,567 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

