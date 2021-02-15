TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.