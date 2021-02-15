Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 4,808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 40.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 475,037 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

