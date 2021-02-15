Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 328,537 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,537 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in VEREIT by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares during the period.

Shares of VER opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.90.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

