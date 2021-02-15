Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $308.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

