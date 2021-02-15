Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,100 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,267 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.