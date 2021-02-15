Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.88 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ossiam acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.01.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.