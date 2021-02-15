Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,784,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 987,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 620,187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after buying an additional 596,433 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.