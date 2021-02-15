Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.33 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

