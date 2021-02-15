Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 89.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 72.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after buying an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $84.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,286,548.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,386 shares of company stock valued at $29,070,269 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

