TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $8,286.22 and approximately $2,800.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00089709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00089596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00094424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00188127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00392708 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

