TransDigm Group (TDG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/11/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $772.00 to $780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $647.00 to $663.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $500.00 to $562.00.
- 2/8/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $630.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 1/22/2021 – TransDigm Group is now covered by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $670.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $576.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $660.02.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
