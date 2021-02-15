TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

TRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRTX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 294,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,538,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 114,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

