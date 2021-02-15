Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $183.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Toyota put up a stellar show in fiscal third quarter 2021, with earnings and sales not just beating estimates but also rising year over year. The upward revision of its fiscal 2021 view is encouraging. The company now projects 2021 operating income at ¥2,000 billion, up from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion. While most of its peers are slashing production targets, Toyota does not expect the chip shortfall to impact near-term production. The firm’s sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Toyota targets to achieve 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and nearly 70% by 2035. Partnership with Subaru and Mazda is likely to drive Toyota's electrification plans. Collaboration with Hino, Aurora, Uber and Pony.ai also augur well. Thus, Toyota is viewed as a lucrative bet. “

Shares of TM stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $351,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

