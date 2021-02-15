Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

