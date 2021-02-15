TouchCon (TOC) Price Reaches $0.0050

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $514,375.31 and $25,585.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

