Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $347.73 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and $14.78 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $347.73 or 0.00723082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00273964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00086763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187612 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056392 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,717 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.