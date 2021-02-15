TOKPIE (TKP) Hits Market Cap of $322,376.28

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $322,376.28 and approximately $333.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

