Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,140 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $31,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $48.48. 130,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,003. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.