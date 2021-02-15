Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,252,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 2,382,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.