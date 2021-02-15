Todd Asset Management LLC Has $25.95 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.23. 45,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

