Todd Asset Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after acquiring an additional 80,362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after buying an additional 453,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,443,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,590. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

