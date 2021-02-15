Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sensata Technologies worth $21,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,024. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

