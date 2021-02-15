Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TIXC stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. TIX has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Get TIX alerts:

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.